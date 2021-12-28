The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 79: Reviewing the first half of Juve’s 2021-22 season

Here we are, folks. Just a few days left in 2021. And it’s been a 2021 in which Juventus has frustrated us, made us have a few spurts of optimism and then left us back being frustrated.

The range of Juventus-related emotions have very much been a result of Juve’s inconsistencies over the last 12 months, and especially in the first half of this 2021-22 season in which Max Allegri has made his return to Turin and very much inherited a squad that is transitioning from a winning cycle that ended a year and a half ago into one that’s destination is still to be written.

Because we can’t predict the future, we will look back at what has already happened.

And that involves revisiting some good things and some bad things.

Nothing can go wrong there, right?

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Some quick takeaways from last week’s 2-0 win over Cagliari as Juventus was able to go into the holiday break on a relatively positive note.

We hand out some awards for the first half of the season, starting with Juve’s MVP.

Then we go to Juventus’ LVP for the first half of the 2021-22 season.

Then we go to the best moment of Juventus’ season.

We wrap up our first-half award session with the biggest surprise of the 2021-22 season.

The return of Twitter questions, including a very attack-minded group of topics about Moise Kean and his position out wide, who Juve could go for if they don’t sign Dusan Vlahovic and, wait for it, a question about The Wings of Fede.

