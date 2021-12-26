Report: Juventus working to terminate Aaron Ramsey’s contract

For weeks now, Aaron Ramsey’s future has looked like it is set to be anywhere other than at Juventus. That’s not just because we haven’t seen him appear in a game for weeks now, but that definitely adds to the cause. But when you look at the Juventus midfield hierarchy and the depth chart — and our handy midfield rankings in the Grab Bag! — then there’s very much a clear picture as to who is on the bottom of those lists.

All signs point to Ramsey leaving, and it’s reportedly just a matter of when it’s going to be happening rather than if it will actually happen.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer oracle Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are taking steps to make Ramsey’s exit just that much closer to a reality. At this point, getting any sort of transfer fee for the 31-year-old Ramsey looks about as likely as him becoming a regular contributor under Max Allegri again. That is why, according to Di Marzio, Juventus are working to terminate Ramsey’s contract, one that runs through the 2022-23 season and pays him €7 million net a season.

JUST IN: Juventus are working to terminate Aaron Ramsey's contract



Assuming that he will be leaving Juventus in relatively short order, Ramsey has been linked with a handful of English clubs, with most journalists expecting that he will make his return to the Premier League once he does part ways with Juve. Some have reported — albeit, not the most reliable of English news outlets — that a return to Arsenal is potentially in the cards. Others have said that Everton and Newcastle will be trying to secure Ramsey’s services once he officially becomes a free agent or close to part ways with Juve.

Either way, the sticking point, as you might imagine, is just how much money Juventus will have to pay Ramsey to terminate his contract — again, one that has him as one of the club’s highest paid players — and set him free to make a potential return to England actually possible.

Ramsey, who last appeared in a game for Juventus all the way back on Oct. 20, has missed a total of 14 matches due to injury so far this season. Whether he sticks around long enough to see that reach 20 remains to be seen — Juve’s schedule is certainly plenty busy in January ... — but there seems to be a pretty decent chance that we’ve already seen Ramsey play his last game in a Juve jersey. Knowing that he is very much not in Allegri’s plans, that’s not going to be much of a surprise.

(Also, if you want to go down the rabbit hole, just go ahead and check out how long Ramsey’s injury history is just since he joined Juventus. It’s almost impressive at this point.)