Report: Juventus in no rush to extend Federico Bernardeschi’s contract

It’s not just the next few weeks and months come the new year that will be important for Juventus’ aspirations in the second half of the season. Because of the handful of Juventus players who have their contracts set to end at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, there’s more than just on-field business to take care of over these next few months.

We all know about one major contract extension that is still not yet signed.

But there are others who very much need some sort of resolution when it comes to their Juventus future beyond this season.

Over the last month or two, chatter in the Italian press has become more and more frequent regarding Juventus potentially offering a new contract to winger Federico Bernardeschi, a player who has very much struggled for multiple seasons up until this fall. Because of Bernardeschi’s resurgence and regaining of form, the likelihood of him staying in Turin past this season looks like a distinct possibility as compared to previous years. However, according to a report from Tuttosport earlier this week, Juve are in no rush to actually begin contract talks with Bernardeschi and his new agent, with the Turin-based paper reporting that any kind of meetings with the two sides won’t begin until January at the earliest.

Previous reports have suggested that Juventus are in fact interested in signing Bernardeschi to a new contract, albeit with a reduced salary if he were to return next season (and beyond).

So why the sudden desire to keep Bernardeschi around despite his multitude of pre-Euro 2020 struggles? Well, it seems rather simple — at least from where Tuttosport is sitting.

Bernardeschi’s form before the Euros and now after the Euros is like night and day. Before he regained a whole lot of confidence during Italy’s run to the win at the Euros, he looked like a lost cause; for as much as he tried — and there certainly was no lack of effort on his part — he just couldn’t do much of anything right. But now, and especially over the last four to six weeks, Bernardeschi has looked like a completely different player as compared to how he was playing in the 2019-20 and the 2020-21 seasons.

In just the last month’s worth of games before the holiday break, Bernardeschi has:

Ended his Serie A scoring drought that was over 500 days long.

Recorded three assists, one each against Genoa, Malmo and Bologna.

Been named Man of the Match twice by WhoScored.

Now, this is obviously still a relatively small sample size and that doesn’t completely eliminate all of the struggles that Bernardeschi has had over the last couple of years. But, you gotta give him this: Despite all of those struggles, he has obviously found a nice patch of form working with Max Allegri once again, and that is proving crucial to the 27-year-old winger now. Allegri has kept his faith in Bernardeschi, and he’s repaying his manager with some quality performances during the same time in which Juve’s best winger, Federico Chiesa, is out injured.

If anything, Bernardeschi has given Allegri a potentially valuable piece off the bench, and that is part of the reason why Tuttosport believes that a contract extension is going to be in the works at some point soon.