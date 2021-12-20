The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 78: Juventus able to brave the fog

This past weekend, Juventus played a game in such a heavy fog that even the highest of definition televisions would have struggled to give you a clear picture of what’s happening on the field. That comes seven days after Juventus played a game right by the ocean and arrived by boat the previous weekend.

Things were better in the fog.

Well, at least the result was. Who knows about the level of the performance.

Juventus, far from a team you would consider to be firing on all cylinders, got back in the win column this past weekend with a grind-it-out kind of 2-0 victory over Bologna. With important players missing via injury, Max Allegri was forced to get a little creative with his starting lineup and tactical choices, but it didn’t come back to fully bite him in the backside. (Thankfully.)

So as much as we focus our discussion on the latest Juventus game, there’s some off-the-field things to discuss. And unfortunately, it comes from a source that is known to create a scene or two when it comes to his clients and the transfer market.

Sounds fun, doesn’t it?

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Our takeaways from the week, including a potential new role for Moise Kean, just how dumb injuries truly are and more than just a quick shoutout to Juventus Women.

Further thoughts that, yes, injuries are dumb.

Thoughts on the win over Bologna in which the fog was quite unreal.

The sudden cloud hanging over the future of Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus in the wake of what the Dutchman’s agent, Mino Raiola had to say about things on Sunday.

Some closing thoughts on Juventus Women making the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, a massive step in the progress for both the club in general and what first-year manager Joe Montemurro is trying to accomplish during his time in Turin.

