Juventus 2 - Bologna 0: Initial reaction and random observations

The fears were legitimate — and not just because the fog at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Saturday night was preventing us all from seeing a lot of what was going on between Juventus and Bologna.

After getting an early lead and playing rather well for the first 30 minutes or so, Max Allegri was looking like he was ready to do Max Allegri things. That is, After starting with its foot fairly well down on the pedal, Juventus eased up on the gas and looked to do the same thing it did last weekend in Venice — sit back, absorb pressure while up 1-0 and look to counterattack. It was, for a good portion of the second half,

Then Juan Cuadrado came to the rescue.

And man, was Johnny Square giving Juventus some breathing room a welcome sight.

Cuadrado’s latest goal didn’t have the late-game heroics as the last time he found the back of the net, but his nice deflection-aided strike in the 69th minute allowed Juve to get a much-needed second goal against a Bologna team that is known for its second-half scoring and allowed Juventus to claim a 2-0 win in the final away fixture of 2021. Combine Juve’s win with Atalanta getting thumped by Roma, and now the gap between Allegri’s squad and Napoli in fourth place is down to a much more manageable — albeit temporary based on Sunday’s results — five points.

There weren’t many style points with this one.

It’s not exactly like Allegri set out to get a whole lot of style points.

But the main thing is that three points were collected, and that they won’t be in the same kind of situation that they were last weekend when they were heading back to Turin.

That’s basically the way Juventus is going to have to win at this point. With their best attackers out and the rest of the team having so much fluidity due to injuries and players simply being out of form, Juventus trying to grind out wins is basically the only way you feel like this team can go at the moment. Sure, they’ve now won five of their last seven Serie A matches, but it’s not like they’re doing it in any kind of impressive fashion. It’s a lot of 1-0 or 2-0 wins — which tells you the defense has been solid, but it’s not like they’re just having easy night after easy night.

Right now, Juventus needs points more than anything. So if getting wins like this one where you see Juve walk the tightrope between a 1-0 lead and allowing Bologna to potentially tie the game, that’s just going to be the norm, if it isn’t already. It’s three points, but it’s not three points that we’ll be talking about weeks from now.

Or at least I think they won. Sometimes it was hard to tell they were on the field while wearing their mostly white kits in the fog. That was not a fun experience.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

Fog + pre-game flares in the curva = pretty cool visuals as the teams walked out of the tunnel. See for yourself, folks ...