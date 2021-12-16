Juventus Women 4 - Servette 0: Initial reaction and random observations

The cards had fallen all in favor of Juventus Women heading into Thursday night’s group stage finale.

To put another piece of history onto this run in the Women’s Champions League, Juve needed to get a victory over a Servette side that they had already beaten 3-0 in the group stage opener. Servette, the bottom-dwellers of the group, had been outscored 19-0 in its first five group stage games, and — just because sometimes we can have nice things — the game was to be played at the Juventus Stadium in front of a few thousands fans.

It had the makes of being a pretty nice night in Turin.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Thanks to first-half goals from Lina Hurtig and Cristiana Girelli, Juventus Women made sure that there will be European football happening come the new year. Juve did exactly what they needed to do to make the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in club history — get a win, with the 4-0 victory over Servette clinching a spot in the knockout rounds. And for added measure, with Wolfsburg beating Chelsea 4-0 in Thursday’s other Group A finale, Juve were able to maintain their spot in the group and finish in second place, flirting with a first-place finish while Wolfsburg were ahead by just a goal before pulling away.

Juve, Wolfsburg and Chelsea all finished on 11 points, but the tiebreakers favored the first two, with the Londoners heading out of the competition much earlier than they expected.

That means the team that was thought to be the third-best team in the group made it out of Group A and into the quarterfinals. And the team that was thought to be the best one of the bunch which made last season’s UWCL final and entered Thursday atop of the group has finished in third place and eliminated from the competition.

This team. This season. What a freakin’ trip, man.

As I wrote a couple of weeks back, the first four matches in December are going to be massive both domestically and in the Women’s Champions League. Now, as we sit here a little bit more than a week before Christmas, this is how that four-game stretch went:

Juventus Women at Sassuolo: 2-0 win.

Juventus Women at Chelsea: 0-0 draw.

Juventus Women vs. AC Milan: 5-2 win.

Juventus Women vs. Servette: 4-0 win.

That’s what you call taking care of business. Those four games couldn’t have gone much better. Well, unless you want to be a total perfectionist and say that Juve should have beaten Chelsea — which, based on how things were went in London, wasn’t exactly going to be a big-time possibility.

Either way, because of how first-year manager Joe Montemurro — he’s doing a pretty good job! — and Juventus were able to get a huge result in London last week, they were able to go into Thursday night’s finale able to control their own destiny against the worst team in the group. They took control of the game early, were up 2-0 at halftime and never looked in any sort of danger — something that must have been a nice change from the hectic and sometimes heroic defending Juve had to do in their scoreless draw with Chelsea.

On this night, not only did Juventus Women win a game, but they also made sure that this run in the Women’s Champions League wasn’t going to end a week before Christmas.

No, this run is going on for a team that very few people gave much chance to make it out of Group A and into the quarterfinals. I’m completely OK with being wrong in this case, and will continue to own it as far as the Bianconere go in this tournament.

That’s just what happens when they defy the expectations and play a part in ousting one of the best and most talented clubs in the world today. Juve earned their trip to the quarterfinals, and hopefully this isn’t the last time we’re saying something like that the next time Juventus Women take the field in Europe this season.

