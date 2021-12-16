Report: Juventus, Genoa to talk potential early end to Nicolo Rovella’s loan deal

Juventus’ midfield is most certainly in the midst of a transition. The old parts that have not worked over the last couple of years are looking closer and closer to heading toward the exit door, which will then create the need to bring somebody in to, at the very least, provide depth during what will be an extremely important two-month stretch for Juventus come the new year.

One of those potential arrives for one of the departures could very well already be on the books.

According to Italian transfer reporter Daniele Longo, Juventus and Genoa are set to hold some talks about potential business in January. The main topic of discussion will focus on the immediate future of young midfielder Nicolo Rovella, who is currently on loan at Genoa until the end of the 2021-22 season after Juventus bought the talented Italian during the last January transfer window. Juventus, according to Longo, have its sights set on trying to bring Rovella back to Turin in January, six months ahead of the current loan deal ending.

Come anticipato su @cmdotcom, previsto nuovo contatto tra la #Juventus e il #Genoa per #Rovella: i ⚪️⚫️ puntano a riportare alla base il centrocampista dell’under 21 già a gennaio pic.twitter.com/xpjgwyNxiA — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) December 16, 2021

The timing of this is quite interesting when you consider the fact that two of Juventus’ current midfielders, Aaron Ramsey and Arthur, are being linked with moves away from Turin during the same January transfer window. And considering that Rovella — who is currently out injured after picking up a muscle injury during Genoa’s loss to Milan earlier this month — is already on Juve’s books, it’s a pretty convenient move to bring the 20-year-old Italian back a very little cost.

There’s nothing to say that Rovella isn’t ready for at least some kind of role at Juventus, even if it’s a part-time one as he rotates with somebody like Weston McKennie or spells Manuel Locatelli every so often. He may be young, but he was in the midst of a very solid season with Genoa before he went down injured a couple of weeks ago.

Could that be enough to convince Juventus that he’s ready to come back to base and provide some much-needed depth if somebody like Arthur or Ramsey head out the exit door at some point in January?

As Juventus continues to be linked with midfielders that will surely cost more than any kind of fee that might have to be paid to Genoa when ending his loan deal early, Rovella is certainly the low-cost option for a club that is still very much stretched financially as it tries to work its way out of the massive hole the pandemic has thrown them into. And if they are set to hold contact with Genoa about bringing Rovella back six months early, then there’s definitely a feeling that he can, in some way, make things better than they currently are — which, knowing the state of Juve’s midfield, isn’t exactly saying all that much.