Report: Aaron Ramsey, Arthur likely to leave Juventus in January

It is to the surprise as nobody that Juventus’ midfield is at the center of a lot of transfer rumors as the winter transfer window inches closer and closer. Now that we’re in the middle of December and Christmas is a week and a half away, there’s bound to be a whole lot of talk before the winter transfer window is actually open for business.

Outside of Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie, there’s been at least a couple of rumors over the last week or two connecting a Juventus midfielder with another club.

The two names most linked with a move away from the club have been Arthur and Aaron Ramsey — which, based on the first half of the season those two are having, isn’t much of a surprise. But the probability of them leaving is very much still very much unknown to many. Or that was before Giovanni Albanese of La Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier this week that both Ramsey and Arthur are both very much not part of Max Allegri’s plans and are bound to leave Juventus come January.

#Ramsey e #Arthur in uscita dalla #Juventus a gennaio, subito un centrocampista di fisicità per #Allegri: occhio ai possibili nomi a sorpresa, valutazioni in corso. #calciomercato — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) December 14, 2021

As you can see, there’s a second part to what Albanese is reporting about Juve’s midfield and how it may look come the end of January. It basically says that there could very well be a surprise or two when it comes to who Juve are targeting to replace Ramsey and/or Arthur and that, as you might expect, evaluations to sign said player(s) are already in progress.

Sound good?

There are specific reasons as to why both Ramsey and Arthur are being tipped to leave Juventus a few weeks from now. Both have, in one way or another (or through their agent), dropped pretty good hints recently that they are not happy with their current situations at Juventus and that an exit could very well be in the cards come January. That is something that will obviously get the Italian press talking, but it’s not like they weren’t talk about the duo leaving — especially in Ramsey’s case — before that.

Ramsey, still out injured for the umpteenth time this season, has voiced his displeasure with Juventus’ medical staff during the last international break. Seeing as Ramsey has been injured as much as anybody since he joined on a “free” transfer in 2019, it’s understandable that there’s frustration on both sides of the equation. But when it comes to Ramsey, we are now seeing him play for his third manager in three seasons at Juventus and none of them have really been able to find a place for him whenever he is actually healthy.

In the case of Arthur, it’s been his new agent that has done most of the talking about fueling speculation about the Brazilian’s future in Turin. Federico Pastorello, Arthur’s agent, recently said: “There’s no room for him under Allegri. Let’s see what happens in January — we’ll look for the best option taking into account that the World Cup will be played in a year and he wants to be at it.” In those quotes, Pastorello — who also represents Federico Bernardeschi — said that Arthur could very well join another Serie A club, but may also go to the Premier League or back to La Liga.

Now we see what comes of their respective situations. We may not know where they may end up — or even if they both leave because there’s a whole lot of salary money that comes with them — but it seems pretty clear that both of them have a desire to be in a new uniform come the start of February at the latest.