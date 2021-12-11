Juventus 1 - Venezia 1: Initial reaction and random observations

As it turned out, the most enjoyable thing to come out of Saturday night’s trip to Venice was the video of the team arriving to the stadium via a boat ride.

Although I’m guessing the boat ride back home isn’t going to be as pleasant as it was when they made their way toward the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo as the sun was setting along the water.

That’s because Juventus’ trip to Venice ended with a tale that we’ve seen so many times before against teams in the bottom half of the table — dropped points. This time, not only did Juventus see Paulo Dybala go off injured (again), but then saw Alvaro Morata’s opener wiped out on a moment of complete lackadaisical play in defense, allowing Mattia Aramu to score a brilliant tying goal 10 minutes into the second half. Juve couldn’t muster any offense to pull ahead once again, meaning a 1-1 draw is all that could happen and throw some serious momentum-killing vibes our way.

Again.

Because that’s what this team does.

All of a week after moving up to fifth place in the standings and four days after finishing atop their Champions League group (albeit with some help), Juve’s dropping points against a team that entered the night a few points out of the relegation zone and blew a 3-0 lead the last time they stepped onto the field.

Welcome to Juventus in the year 2021. Or 2020. Or 2019.

Sure, Juventus were shorthanded coming in and then saw their best source of creativity and leading goal scorer this season head off the field after less than 12 minutes. But, this played out like so many times before — Juventus had a chance to win, was in the lead, couldn’t hold the lead and then couldn’t do enough to get back into the lead. The attack, one that has been under the microscope more than ever before this season, generated shots but couldn’t convert on anything to either extend the lead or get it back.

And because of that, it made some guy on the internet look pretty stupid.

Another goal, please. — Black & White & Read All Over (@JuventusNation) December 11, 2021

That was three minutes before Venezia tied things up. As you might imagine, the context of said tweet involved the team wearing yellow scoring another goal, not the team in those beautiful black kits tying the game. But, because we can’t have nice things after winning the Scudetto for nine straight seasons, said team in yellow did ... well, you know what they did.

On a night when Juventus could have, at least for a few hours, moved within four points of Atalanta in fourth place, they instead drop points and see Fiorentina jump over them and move into fifth place. This is just what Juventus is both right now and the season as a whole — consistently inconsistent and not good enough to run off a string of results to get the amount of points they completely recover from the terrible start to the season they had.

This kind of performance wasn’t anything new. It was just more of the same.

And if you aren’t tired of it by now, you might want to look back at the last few years and see just how often something like this has taken place and how many times Juve’s dropped points against a team in the bottom half of the table, let alone right about the drop zone.

At least there was a boat ride along the water in Venice. So there’s that, I guess.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS