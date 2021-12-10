Allegri warns Juventus of Venezia challenge

Juventus travel to Venezia on Saturday making the third game in a row they face a side in the bottom five of the Serie A table. The Bianconeri are sitting in fifth place at the head of the pack chasing the leading quartet, and will be looking to win again to keep the pressure on the leaders.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri wants to make sure his squad do not take this game for granted.

“It will be a complicated game, Venezia have scored many goals at home. We must respect them and have their same mentality. We need to right approach and if we match them physically, our technical qualities will emerge. “It won’t be easy. The pitch looks smaller, and none of our players has ever played there except Giorgio Chiellini and me, many years ago. “Paolo Zanetti deserve praise because Venezia play really well, it will be important to come home with the three points.”

Allegri provided a squad update, saying Paulo Dybala is fit despite being withdrawn at halftime against Malmo. Juve will still be without midfielders Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey and Arthur, however.

“McKennie trained partially with the rest of the team, but will resume training with the group next week. Ramsey is still out. “Arthur was unlucky this morning, he was late, so he wouldn’t be called up. Being late the day before a match is not fine, so he won’t travel with the team. These things happen. He will return to training from Tuesday.”

Juventus continued their goalscoring woes with only one against Malmo who had previously conceded four each in their away group games. Allegri has often said his side need to finish better.