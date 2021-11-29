The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 75: What a week — and not in a good way

Amazing what the difference of seven days can make, isn’t it?

The last time we came to you with an episode of this podcast, Juventus had just beaten old pal Maurizio Sarri on Lazio’s home field and looked rather solid while doing it. Seven days later and we come to you with a vastly different tone and a completely different set of results to discuss.

To say Juve had a bad week would probably be an understatement. Both on the field and off of it, Juventus’ week had major talking point after major talking point — none of it all that good. Start it off with a historic loss on the Champions League stage and end it with a disappointing response to said European defeat and another loss, this time to Atalanta.

Throw in some legal issues due to some transfer moves over the past three years and, well, Juventus has had a bad week — probably one of the worst weeks the club has had in a good amount of time.

Gee, it’s pretty tough to figure out what we’ll talk about this week, right? Ha ... ha ... ha.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

The current state of affairs at Juventus — which aren’t doing so great!

That Chelsea loss.

That Atalanta loss.

The new investigation into transfer dealings Juventus (and other Serie A clubs) where 42 of the club’s swap deals between 2018 and 2021 are being looked into by Italian officials.

What could come out of the investigation into the swap deals and just how worrying it is to see Juventus involved in something like this.

(Please note that with sooooo much going on, we decided to push the Twitter questions segment back to next week’s episode. We just simply ran out of time, folks.)

