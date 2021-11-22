The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 74: Juve’s successful trip to the Olimpico

It was a happy return to the field for Juventus following the latest international break. That isn’t necessarily something we’ve seen a lot of so far this season, so we will cherish the chance to be about in the first game back after a two-week “break” whenever possible.

This is one of those days.

Juventus was able to get the better of its former manager, Maurizio Sarri, in the first meeting with him since he was fired after the 2019-20 title-winning season. The 2-0 win was easily one of Juve’s best performances of the season despite the fact that they didn’t score a goal from open play and very much had chances to extend the lead further than by just one before Leonardo Bonucci converted the second of his two penalties.

But with such an important week of games now here, getting a solid win over a solid team in the first of those important fixtures is never going to be objected ot.

That is, as you can guess, where our discussion centers around on this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast. Being in a good mood is always nice, and that is usually what happens when Juventus wins and just so happens to beat a grumpy former manager like Sarri at the same time.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Our big takeaways from the weekend that was, featuring Max Allegri’s decision making, Dejan Kulusevski’s roller coaster ride and Luca Pellegrini’s strong start against Lazio.

The Allegri vs. Sarri battle that thankfully went Juve’s way.

Looking ahead to Tuesday night’s showdown with Chelsea in London, a game in which Juventus can clinch the top spot in its Champions League group with a positive result.

Twitter questions! And a lot of them, including ones about Aaron Ramsey’s health, potentially picking Moise Kean over Alvaro Morata and if Juve have a chance to do anything in the Champions League knockout rounds.

You can listen to Episode 74 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

You can also listen — and then subscribe, rate and review because you all are very, very nice people — to The Old Lady Speaks on the following platforms below. Just search “Black & White & Read All Over” when you get to your preferred listening platform and we’re going to be there for your listening pleasure.

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts, please feel free to give us a nice rating because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed as we enter our second season doing it on a weekly basis. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.