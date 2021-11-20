Juventus 2 - Lazio 0: Initial reaction and random observations

Excuse me while I clear out my throat real quick. I have something important to say based on what we saw Saturday night at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Allegriball > Sarriball.

As much as Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio project has gotten off to a relatively solid start this season, this game, this much-needed 2-0 win against the man who last won a Scudetto at Juventus, was all about what Max Allegri did to guide his team to victory. The win, which saw Juve momentarily move up to sixth place in the standings and level on 18 points with Lazio, was Allegri putting out plan, having his team execute that plan pretty damn well and then getting a few breaks go their way, with a pair of penalty kicks from Leonardo Bonucci — yes, a central defender, folks — providing both goals to clinch the win.

It wasn’t the perfect game.

But it sure was a solid performance considering just how up and down this team has been.

And coming out of the international break with some important players back home in Turin, that is what this Juventus team needed more than anything else.

They also needed the three points quite a lot.

In years past, this was the kind of matchup that might have given Juve fits. Lazio were pressing, counter-pressing and then pressing some more early on. We’ve seen that those kinds of opponents are ones that force Juve into careless errors — which, a decent amount of the time, ends with bad things taking place.

Rather than buckling under the pressure, Juventus weathered the storm — especially early on as Lazio came out like absolute gangbusters and tried to jump on the visitors right away. Fast forward to the end of the game when the final whistle sounded and Lazio, with all of the possession it had and with nearly 200 more passes completed than Juventus, finished with all of one shot on goal.

One.

One shot on goal.

Sure, it helped that Ciro Immobile was up in the stands and Sarri chose to play Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a makeshift target man, but Juventus’ defense was absolutely stellar from the very beginning of the game until the very end. As they mentioned on the Paramount Plus broadcast, it’s almost like Juve’s defense simply zapped every single bit of the hope Lazio had and could cruise to the finish line rather than having it be a mad scramble.

This was an Allegri win to its core. And Juventus looked pretty damn solid while doing it. It also helps when you score more than one goal in a Seire A fixture for the first time in seven games when Juve beat Sampdoria 3-2 on Sept. 26.

That’ll do just fine — especially against somebody like Sarri.

Sorry, Maurizio. No hard feelings, but beating you is always going to be fun no matter who you manage. It was fun against Napoli, it’s fun now against Lazio. That’s just what’s up.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

The good old recipe for success is when your center forward draws the penalty kick and then one of your center backs takes the penalty (and makes it). Hey, it worked on Juve’s first goal, so no complaints here.

This is a wonderful picture and I am happy it was taken: