Allegri: Juventus must not talk but work and improve

Eighth-placed Juventus take on fifth-place Lazio as league action resumes after the third international break of the season, and a win will see the Bianconeri draw level with their opponents tomorrow. Speaking ahead of the clash in his pre-match press conference, coach Massimiliano Allegri provided an injury update on Paulo Dybala who was substituted as a precaution while playing for Argentina.

“Dybala will train for the first time in a week today. He wants to be available, but we have to see. He has nothing serious, but the calf is tricky.”

The coach somehow kept a straight face while revealing that Aaron Ramsey was injured yet again.

“I have to evaluate him, yesterday he had a flexor problem and we’ll see if he can be available tomorrow. “He’s had a few problems with injuries at Juventus. He returned to training last week and played with the national team. Today, I will see who is available to travel to Rome.”

Allegri added that Moise Kean is fit again and will be available, but defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia De Sciglio are out while providing a timeframe for the return of Federico Bernardeschi.

“De Sciglio is recovering and I hope he can return after the match against Chelsea. “Bernardeschi will be out for 15-20 days, he was doing well so I hope he will pick up from where he left off when he returns to action.”

Juventus have a trip to London midweek to take on Chelsea in the Champions League, a game that will likely decide the Group H winners.

“It’s an important game, in an extraordinary stadium. However, we’ll play to win the group and not to qualify for the next stage, that’s something we have already achieved.”

Lazio are managed by Maurizio Sarri who was unceremoniously dumped by Juve after just one season despite lifting the Scudetto after Allegri left. What were Allegri’s thoughts on tomorrow’s opponents?

“Juventus and Lazio are the teams that have won the most trophies over the last few years. We are both close to a Champions League placement, it’s a difficult game, but also a very important one. “Sarri has given a great organisation to Lazio. He has technical players such as Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro and Luis Alberto. They are organised, so we’ll need to play a good game technically and defend well. “Sarri is a great coach and that’s proved by the results he has achieved.”

Upon his Bianconeri exit, Sarri had reportedly said that the Juve squad was ‘untrainable’, did Allegri agree?