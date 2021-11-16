The Old Lady Speaks Listener Survey

Over the last year and a half, the writing crew here at Black & White & Read All Over have tried to expand the content offerings that we provide to you, the loyal reader. That’s included expanding things to potentially consider everybody who visits this website as a loyal listener on top of a reader, with the COVID-19 lockdown in Italy allowing us the time to get a podcast going.

It’s been a year and a half since we started this thing going. We’ve just put out our 73rd weekly episode, with a few other special editions coming out along the way. We’ve had a good timing doing it and providing you all this audio medium on top of our regular match coverage and other things to do with Juventus.

But, as always, we want to strive to be better than what is currently out there. And because of that, we are seeking your input on how to make The Old Lady Speaks a more enjoyable listen and one you look forward to every week. (If you feel like that already, that’s good!)

I can speak for the rest of the crew in saying that we look forward to what everybody has to say. It will only take a few minutes, so please let us know what you think and what you want out of this podcast going forward. We are open to suggestions because, just like you, were fans of the same team first and foremost.

If you can’t access the survey on the website, please click this link.

