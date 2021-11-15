The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 73: Will Juventus have happy holidays?

Congratulations, everybody. You are only a few short days from saying goodbye to international breaks for the rest of the 2021 calendar year.

No, seriously.

As we sit here on the second Monday of the November international break, I can tell you all that there’s nothing but football and hopefully not too much headdesk-worthy moments from Juventus until a few days before Christmas. That can be a good thing. But it could also be a bad thing based on how up and down Juve’s 2021-22 season has been so far.

While we wait to see what happens in the next few weeks as 2021 gets closer and closer to being a thing of the past and Christmas decorations start appearing in all our neighborhoods, we also know that Juve’s stretch to close out the calendar year is very much an important one. There’s still very much big Serie A fixtures — especially right out of the gate after the international break — as well as the end of the Champions League group stage in which Juve will try and finish atop Group H.

It all begins this weekend against Lazio (and our old buddy who guzzles cigarettes like a choo-choo train) at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. And that is where we begin our podcast episode this week.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Looking ahead to Lazio and the first match against Maurizio Sarri since he was fired at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Juventus’ midfield vs. Lazio’s midfield.

Could the end be near for Aaron Ramsey at Juventus?

Twitter questions, featuring questions about Dejan Kulusevski’s future at Juventus, rumors about Axel Witsel coming to Juventus and Weston McKennie’s recent run of form. (And, as a result, some #DosACero discussion feating our own resident Mexico resident.)

You can listen to Episode 73 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

