The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 72: Johnny Square leaves it late

We have hit the latest international break, and Juventus just so happened to go into said break on a winning note. The performance wasn’t exactly anything you would call “vintage” in a complimentary sense, but three points is three points and we certainly know that Juventus needs as many “three points” days as they can get.

Yet, it comes after arguably the best performance of the season just a few days earlier.

So the sometimes-hot, sometimes-cold Juventus shows its face again.

That’s fun, right? (Don’t answer that.)

But that is where we begin this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks. And we do it while we welcome back a regular member of the crew who just so happens to have welcomed in a new member of the family over the last couple of months. (Hint: Fatherhood is going better than Juve’s season overall, so that’s a good thing!)

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Tales of fatherhood, starring Sam Lopresti.

Tales of Formula 1 visiting Mexico, starring Sergio Romero.

Tales of Juventus continuing to be, well ... Juventus.

Thoughts on the final two games before the November international break — which just so happened to be two very different kinds of team performances.

Can we please have a 4-2-3-1 or at least Adrien Rabiot off the left wing, please, Max?

Where this team is at come the beginning of November.

Twitter questions, including our first discussions of the winter transfer window.

