Play UCL Fantasy Football with us this season!

So the Fantasy Serie A was a sort of disaster with the website going crazy for the first two weeks. Now we have a second shot at it with UCL Fantasy Football.

All the instructions are there, just use the code 44841SR4 on UEFA’s official site - or use this link http://uclfantasy.uefa.com/en/leagues/join?leaguecode=416E74686F6E792054757267656C697323233234343834312323425752414F23233434383431535234 here.

My tip is to go for Feyenoord. They might surprise a few teams and this is no way any sort of hometown bias or driven by the fact that I’ll be in attendance at the Feyenoord vs. Man City game tomorrow.

Good luck, you have around 7 hours before it’s too late to join.