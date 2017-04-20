Allegri: Juve slowly improving, can be better

Juventus are through to the semi finals of the Champions League, led by an epic defensive display by the stalwarts in the backline. The Bianconeri frustrated and ultimately shut down the vaunted attacking force of Barcelona, ensuring that Gianluigi Buffon is yet to concede a goal scored by Lionel Messi.

After the game, manager Massimiliano Allegri commended his team.

“We have to compliment the lads for all they are doing this season. It’s a step forward, a deserved qualification against a top level opponent.”

While impressed by his team’s defending, Allegri was less than happy with Juve’s forwards during the game.

“We did very well defensively, less so in attack where we failed to make the most of very promising counter-attacks. We were under the normal amount of pressure here, but it was a decisive step on the road to Cardiff. “Barcelona failing to score goals over two legs is almost unheard of. The lads need to realise that they can do even better and we are slowly improving.”

Allegri has always called for calm, both when the results are going the Bianconeri way, and even when they have been negative.

“We mustn’t get ahead of ourselves, but it’s right to feel enthusiasm and tomorrow we need to focus on Serie A. Celebration? Well… it’s the decisive moment of the campaign, these lads have a great sense of duty and professionalism. What I like best is that I don’t need to tell them off about that.”

He went on to talk more about the game, and the atmosphere at Nou Camp.

“We should’ve been calmer and sharper when spreading their play, but it’s not easy to do that here, as Barcelona are a completely different team on home turf. They move the ball around so quickly and only a great Juventus could’ve qualified. “I am happy with what the lads are doing, but the key is not to maintain current form, instead aiming to improve it. Everyone was extraordinary tonight and when Andrea Barzagli came on it felt like we could’ve played for a whole day and not conceded.”

The 4-2-3-1 formation has been nothing short of incredible for Juve -